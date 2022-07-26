Dr. Scott Sainburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sainburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sainburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sainburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Sainburg works at
Locations
-
1
GI Suite1847 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
-
2
St Jude Knott Endoscopy Center1839 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-7000
-
3
St Jude Hosp Home Health Agency1835 SUNNY CREST DR, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5101
-
4
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sainburg?
Dr. Sainburg has gone above and beyond managing my care. He spends easily over 45 minutes during appointments addressing the issues at hand. He is very easy to contact for questions and concerns, usually getting back to me by the end of the day. Also, he has even called me to check in on how I’m doing with my treatments. He was the first doctor to ever listen to me and take my symptoms seriously. Because of him, I am able to continue to strive for my goals and do the things I love. He’s been my GI for over 6 years and I will always recommend him as a Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Scott Sainburg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184610552
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sainburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sainburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sainburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sainburg works at
Dr. Sainburg has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sainburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sainburg speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sainburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sainburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sainburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sainburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.