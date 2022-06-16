Overview of Dr. Scott Samera, DPM

Dr. Scott Samera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Samera works at Samera / Foot & Ankle, Lake City, Fl in Lake City, FL with other offices in Branford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.