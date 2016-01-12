Overview of Dr. Scott Samuelson, MD

Dr. Scott Samuelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Samuelson works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Bountiful/Lakeview in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.