Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Dermatopathologists
- NY
- New City
- Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Scott Sanders MD Dermatology301 N Main St Ste 3, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2017
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acanthosis Nigricans
- View other providers who treat Acne Surgery
- View other providers who treat Actinic Cheilitis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Alopecia Areata
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atypical Mole
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bowenoid Papulosis
- View other providers who treat Bullous Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Condyloma
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Dandruff
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Dermatofibroma
- View other providers who treat Dermatological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Discoid Lupus
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Facial Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hemangioma
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV-Associated Skin Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat Keratosis Pilaris
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lentigo Maligna Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Lichen Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Lichen Nitidus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planopilaris
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Simplex Chronicus
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphangioma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Oral Lichenoid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Palmoplantar Keratoderma
- View other providers who treat Parapsoriasis
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Pemphigus
- View other providers who treat Phototherapy
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rosea
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 1
- View other providers who treat Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 2
- View other providers who treat Prurigo
- View other providers who treat Pruritus
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sebaceous Cysts
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Adnexal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
- View other providers who treat Skin Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Tag Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Telogen Effluvium
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Varicella Zoster
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vitiligo
- View other providers who treat Warts
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Hudson Health Plan
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I have been a patient of Dr. Sanders for 2 years. I find him to be professional, thorough and kind. I feel extremely confident being under his care.
About Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780670927
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center - Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatopathology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.