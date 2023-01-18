Overview of Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD

Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Sanderson works at Neurosurgical Associates in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.