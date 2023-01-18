Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD
Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Sanderson's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates148 East Ave Ste 3D, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-0003
Neurosurgical Associates69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 301, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-3072
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Sanderson for about 10 years. He is always thoughtful, focused and thorough. His conservative measures usually work before surgery and he is very prompt with communication I would recommend 10 times out of 10.
About Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Univesity Medical Center-Internal Complex Spine Fellowship
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
