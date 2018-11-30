Overview of Dr. Scott Schaffer, MD

Dr. Scott Schaffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.