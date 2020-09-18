Overview

Dr. Scott Schaffer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffer works at Fossil Creek Family Practice in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.