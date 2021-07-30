Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafrank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Main Line Dermatology1246 Wrights Ln, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-8615
-
2
Main Line Dermatology Inc.995 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 304F, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-3099
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and nurses. I went in for a spot on my arm and a whole body scan because my father passed from melanoma. They did a thorough job.
About Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235120320
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Dermatology
