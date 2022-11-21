Overview

Dr. Scott Schlachter, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Schlachter works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.