Overview

Dr. Scott Schlauder, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Schlauder works at DAYSTAR SKIN AND CANCER CENTER in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.