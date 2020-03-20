See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Schlidt works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Water Tower Medical Commons
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 400, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-1633
  2. 2
    Ascension Rx 1109
    13133 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063463719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

