Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of WisconsinN15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 544-5311Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134124803
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
