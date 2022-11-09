Overview of Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.