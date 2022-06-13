Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Overview of Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Novant Health Bradford Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 973-2395
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider has been my only OBGYN over the last 25 years while I’ve lived in Charlotte. I love how he is relatable and is totally engaged with me during my visit. He cares not only about my health but about my life and my family.
About Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255321469
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington University Medical Center
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
