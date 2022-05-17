Dr. Schoenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD
Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Schoenberger works at
Dr. Schoenberger's Office Locations
CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 427-8900
Retina Physicians & Surgeons Inc.89 Sylvania Dr Fl 2, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 427-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being misdiagnosed and treated by another Dr for a condition that I really didn’t have, Dr S got me into the right treatment for the real problems I did have. Everyone in his office is very friendly and competent. One of the best experiences I have ever had with a doctor
About Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811176548
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Eye Inst
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
