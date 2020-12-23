See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Scott Schraff, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Schraff, MD

Dr. Scott Schraff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Schraff works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schraff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-4834
  2. 2
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Glendale Office
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-3205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Chronic Tonsillitis
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Chronic Tonsillitis

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head Mass Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Scott Schraff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750318424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Chldns Hospital Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Estn Va Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schraff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schraff has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schraff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schraff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

