Dr. Scott Schubach, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Winthrop Vascular Center1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island259 1st St Dept Tcv, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2384
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellPoint
I can not say enough about the staff,my husband had triple bypass surgery,and Karen the nurse kept me posted every couple of hours which made me not as nervous.
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc|University Pittsburgh
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Critical Care Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Schubach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schubach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schubach works at
Dr. Schubach speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schubach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schubach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schubach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schubach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.