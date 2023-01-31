Dr. Scott Seals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Seals, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Seals, MD
Dr. Scott Seals, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Seals works at
Dr. Seals' Office Locations
-
1
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rockwall3142 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 906-9889
-
3
Texas Oncology-Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seals?
Dr. Seals is a very caring person and takes the time to answer questions. He explains the labs and what is important to look for. I am glad that Dr. Berryman recommended Dr. Seals.
About Dr. Scott Seals, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730370875
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seals has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seals works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Seals. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.