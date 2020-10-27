Dr. Sech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Sech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Sech, MD
Dr. Scott Sech, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Sech works at
Dr. Sech's Office Locations
Mission Medical Associates100 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for about 6 years and he is The Best! I want to know where he is practicing- want to continue going to him only! Please reply. Called office and won’t call me back- guess he got fed up with Mission Health! Everyone I know is, wish someone else owned or people could take back Memorial Mission Hospital!
About Dr. Scott Sech, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1215921465
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Urology
