Dr. Scott Sech, MD

Urology
3.9 (69)
Map Pin Small Asheville, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Sech, MD

Dr. Scott Sech, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School

Dr. Sech works at Mission Medical Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Medical Associates
    100 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-8883
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 27, 2020
    He has been my doctor for about 6 years and he is The Best! I want to know where he is practicing- want to continue going to him only! Please reply. Called office and won’t call me back- guess he got fed up with Mission Health! Everyone I know is, wish someone else owned or people could take back Memorial Mission Hospital!
    — Oct 27, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Sech, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215921465
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sech works at Mission Medical Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sech’s profile.

    Dr. Sech has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

