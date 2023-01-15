Overview of Dr. Scott Segal, MD

Dr. Scott Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Segal works at Pasadena Eye Associates in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.