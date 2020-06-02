Dr. Scott Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Segal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Segal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Miami1065 NE 125th St Ste 206, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
This guy is friendly, helpful, patient, knowledgeable, and flexible. Appointments with Dr. Segal are exactly what you make of them, and he's available when you need him if something goes sideways. Televisits during COVID could've gone smoother initially, but that's just a global thing as everyone struggles to meet the needs of their patients/customers under the "new normal". After Dr. Segal helped to iron out the initial wrinkles, the whole process is seamless. I actually prefer this to the old way of doing things. A phone call is the absolute simplest way to do this, and I hope it becomes the norm. Phone calls are promptly returned, or answered by the doctor (rather than a receptionist). Their appointment calls are on-time, and there are options for video calls as well. One thing to mention is that calls from Compass Health seems to be blocked as spam by a lot of cell-providers' screening apps (T-Mobile's Name ID was the app that did it for me).
About Dr. Scott Segal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821086323
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segal speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.