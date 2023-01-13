Overview of Dr. Scott Seidel, MD

Dr. Scott Seidel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Seidel works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.