Dr. Scott Seifert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Seifert, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Seifert, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Seifert works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Health Voorhees Specialty Care - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seifert?
About Dr. Scott Seifert, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396159711
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seifert accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifert works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.