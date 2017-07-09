Dr. Scott Selco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Selco, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Selco, MD
Dr. Scott Selco, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from California State University Northridge and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selco's Office Locations
- 1 10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 410, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
- 2 4616 W Sahara Ave # 335, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 757-6608
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When my husband started experiencing terrible symptoms with no diagnosis, Dr. Selco was part of a brilliant team and because he was able to think outside of the box and with his experience and knowledge, we were able to get all the tests and biopsies done to start treatment and proceed on the road to recovery. Dr. Selco answered all our questions and gave us very important information so we would be well informed. His visits were never rushed and always friendly. We Thank you! Joe & Shelly
About Dr. Scott Selco, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881663763
Education & Certifications
- California State University Northridge
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Selco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selco.
