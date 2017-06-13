Overview of Dr. Scott Sell, MD

Dr. Scott Sell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Sell works at Urology Associates Frdricksbr in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.