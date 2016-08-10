Overview of Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD

Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Sellinger works at Advanced Urology Institute in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.