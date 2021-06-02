Dr. Scott Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Seo, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Seo, MD
Dr. Scott Seo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Seo's Office Locations
Fairfield Opthalmology1300 Post Rd Ste 209, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-8050
Fairfield Opthalmology3715 Main St Ste 309, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 255-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best eye doctor I have ever been to & I have been to a few. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and does not rush through the appointment. He listened to all of my concerns and was thoughtful about his recommendations. I highly recommend Dr. Seo!
About Dr. Scott Seo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
