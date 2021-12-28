Dr. Scott Serden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Serden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Ob-gyn - East #840e8631 W 3rd St Ste 840E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Serden is a great OB. I was always quickly seen for my appointments and spent very little Time in the waiting room. He would always do a thorough exam of the growing baby, including its size and weight and check for heart beat. He made me feel comfortable for both pregnancies and he was great during labor as well. So glad he was my ob and delivered both my babies. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013928837
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
