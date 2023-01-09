Dr. Scott Serels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Serels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Serels, MD
Dr. Scott Serels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Serels' Office Locations
Urology Associates Of Norwalk12 Elmcrest Ter, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. I’ve had a number of appointments and one procedure over past 2 years. He is extremely knowledgeable and explains things vey well. I never feel rushed. He is patient and caring.
About Dr. Scott Serels, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Serels has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serels, there are benefits to both methods.