Overview of Dr. Scott Serels, MD

Dr. Scott Serels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Serels works at Urology Associates Of Norwalk in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.