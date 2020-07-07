Overview of Dr. Scott Sexton, MD

Dr. Scott Sexton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Sexton works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.