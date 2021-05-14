Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD
Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Shadfar's Office Locations
Dr. Christine L. Kelley, MD170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 575-0330
INTEGRIS Health Edmond4509 Integris Pkwy Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3895
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shadfar listens to his patients. He is cflear in his explanation, is great at what he does, and is compassionate.
About Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meridian Plastic Surgeons
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma City University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
