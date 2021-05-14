See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD

Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Health Edmond.

Dr. Shadfar works at Meridian Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shadfar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Christine L. Kelley, MD
    170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 575-0330
  2. 2
    INTEGRIS Health Edmond
    4509 Integris Pkwy Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 657-3895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Integris Health Edmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Shadfar listens to his patients. He is cflear in his explanation, is great at what he does, and is compassionate.
    Bertha J Innis — May 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD
    About Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710148283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meridian Plastic Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma City University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadfar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadfar has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadfar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.