Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.