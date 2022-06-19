See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD

Neurotology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD

Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Radiology At Robert Wood Johnson
    10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 283-7055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dizziness
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Dizziness
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801215918
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    • West Virginia University|West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

