Overview of Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD

Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.