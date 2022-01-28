Overview of Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD

Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.