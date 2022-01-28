Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD
Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Behnaz Fayazi M.d. LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1248, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-1059
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro has been my internist/cardiologist for several years. He is very friendly, knowledgeable, easy to talk to, understanding, and a great physician. I HIGHLY value him and know that he is concerned about me and my health. I highly recommend Dr. Shapiro to anyone that needs a cardiologist/electrophysiologist/internist. He is my MDVIP. He spends time to listen to my concerns and promptly responds to my emails.
About Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902967961
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
