Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD
Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Dr. Sharetts' Office Locations
Virtua Neurology - Willingboro231 Van Sciver Pkwy Ste A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 871-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharett's has always taken the time to explain things and care for me!! I appreciate everything he has done for me!! He has always gone above and beyond to help me!!
About Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Dr. Sharetts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharetts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
