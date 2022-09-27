Overview of Dr. Scott Sharp, MD

Dr. Scott Sharp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston Medical school|University of Texas, Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Sharp works at Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.