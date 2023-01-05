Overview of Dr. Scott Shawen, MD

Dr. Scott Shawen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Shawen works at Orthocarolina Foot Ankle Inst in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.