Overview

Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD is a Dermatologist in Sahuarita, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Sheftel works at HealthySkin Dermatology in Sahuarita, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.