See All Dermatologists in Sahuarita, AZ
Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD is a Dermatologist in Sahuarita, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Sheftel works at HealthySkin Dermatology in Sahuarita, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthySkin Dermatology
    18855 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757
  2. 2
    HealthySkin Dermatology
    2295 E Vistoso Commerce Loop, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757
  3. 3
    Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp
    1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757
  4. 4
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 111, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheftel?

    May 30, 2021
    While here for the winter unfortunately I needed to establish myself with a good Dermatologist. I had no idea so I feel very blessed that I landed at Healthy Skin Derm & especially with dr. Sheftel & staff. Two years ago I had a terrible experience back home with a MOHS procedure. I was a bit shaken that the biopsy had confirmed what Dr. Sheftel thought. He took the time, a good amount of it, to explain what would happen next, gave me information of what I should be doing & I should add, It was Dr. Sheftel himself who called w/biopsy results. Very reassuring. I was referred to Dr. Chen & his staff for the actual procedure & found the same high level of patient oriented attitude & quality. The entire staff have the same patient oriented service. Kindness goes a long way:) Dr. Sheftel's nurse was amazing, it was like they were tag team supporting me:) I am grateful I ended up at Healthy Skin Derm & especially w/ Dr. Sheftel. I highly recommend Healthy Skin Dermatology
    Linda — May 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheftel to family and friends

    Dr. Sheftel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheftel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134128564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheftel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheftel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheftel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheftel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheftel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheftel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheftel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheftel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheftel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.