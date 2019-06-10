Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelfo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Cancer treatment center,there wonderful people here. They are so good to me. Dr.Shelfo and his staff and anyone I've meet here is excellent.
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053414458
- Waterbury Hospital Health Center|Yale New Haven Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shelfo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shelfo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shelfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelfo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelfo.
