Overview of Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD

Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Shelfo works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

