Dr. Scott Shepard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Shepard, MD
Dr. Scott Shepard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard's Office Locations
- 1 3401 N Broad St Ste C540, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2620
-
2
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-3912Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepard is excellent. Very patient, kind, down to earth, and made me really trust in his care.
About Dr. Scott Shepard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346359841
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
