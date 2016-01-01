Overview of Dr. Scott Shepherd, DO

Dr. Scott Shepherd, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd works at Oak Street Health Lewis Ave in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.