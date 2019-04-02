Dr. Scott Shields, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shields, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Shields, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shields works at
Locations
Total Foot and Ankle524 N VAN BUREN ST, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 237-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
David G. Wade Dpm Pllc3330 NW 56th St Ste 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (580) 237-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable on the foot. Took the time to listen to the issues and explain them to me. He was caring and listened to my concerns. His manner was great. He took great care of me and took care of my foot problem. I would highly recommend Dr Shields.
About Dr. Scott Shields, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Foot & Ankle Clinic & Afiliated Hospitals
- Huron Road Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Central State University
Dr. Shields works at
