Dr. Scott Shields, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shields works at Total Foot and Ankle in Enid, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lipedema, Diabetes Type 2 and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.