See All Neurologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Scott Shorten, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Shorten, MD

Neurology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Scott Shorten, MD

Dr. Scott Shorten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Shorten works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shorten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Neurology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shorten?

    Oct 04, 2022
    Attentive, helpful, good listener, knowledgeable physician!
    Frankb — Oct 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Shorten, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Shorten, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shorten to family and friends

    Dr. Shorten's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shorten

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Shorten, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Shorten, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679884704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Mc|Vanderbilt University Mc|Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Shorten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shorten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shorten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shorten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shorten works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shorten’s profile.

    Dr. Shorten has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shorten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shorten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shorten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.