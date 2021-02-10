Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM
Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Shrem works at
Dr. Shrem's Office Locations
-
1
Garden State Foot & Ankle Center LLC226 Middle Rd Ste 7, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrem?
Dr. Shrem is a friendly, professional podiatrist that is caring, kind and knows how to care for your feet. He is gentle and helps take care of your problem with excellent results. The staff is very friendly and overall I would rate him with 5 stars. Thank you for helping me. I would definitely recommend Dr. Shrem to all!!
About Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790925337
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Temple
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrem works at
Dr. Shrem has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.