Overview of Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM

Dr. Scott Shrem, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Shrem works at Garden State Foot & Ankle Center LLC in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.