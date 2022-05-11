Dr. Scott Shurmur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shurmur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shurmur, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Shurmur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-1501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful bedside manner, very competent in his area of expertise! Nonjudgmental care provided.
About Dr. Scott Shurmur, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447201355
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shurmur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shurmur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shurmur has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shurmur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shurmur speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shurmur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shurmur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shurmur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shurmur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.