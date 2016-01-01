Dr. Scott Silk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Silk, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Silk, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Silk works at
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Scott Silk, DO
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1740253947
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
