Overview of Dr. Scott Silodor, MD

Dr. Scott Silodor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Silodor works at The Eye Institute in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Farsightedness and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.