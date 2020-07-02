See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Scott Silverman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (91)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Silverman, MD

Dr. Scott Silverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Silverman works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silverman's Office Locations

    Coastal Eye Institute
    1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818
    Coastal Eye Institute
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818
    Coastal Eye Institute
    217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 02, 2020
    The past two days have been a blur. Dr. Silverman has made a great impression on our son. Our son is 3 years old and got a bad scratch on his eye. Dr. Silverman was so fast and prompt at the eye exams. He even taught our son the spiderman song the first day we saw him. The rest of the day and night our son kept talking about how he wanted to go back to the doctor to sing the song again with him. Dr. Silverman is great with kids and truly knows what he is doing. We will be using him in the future if any of our kids need glasses.
    Angela C. — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912905910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

