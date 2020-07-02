Overview of Dr. Scott Silverman, MD

Dr. Scott Silverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.