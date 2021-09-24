See All Transplant Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD

Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Silvestry works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silvestry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Heart Transplant
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Transplant
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy

Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 24, 2021
Dr Silvestry saved my son’s life. My son was extremely grave when brought to Advent. After a week on an ECMO machine and 16 days in a coma, and a 100% death prognosis from a neurologist my son now lives a normal life. He is more than a doctor, he’s a hero and a miracle worker.
Jack Fields — Sep 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922028547
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Duke Univ Med Ctr, Thoracic Surgery Duke Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
Residency
Internship
  • Duke University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Silvestry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silvestry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silvestry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silvestry works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silvestry’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvestry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvestry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

