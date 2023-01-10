Overview

Dr. Scott Simms, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Simms works at Texas Health Family Care in Denton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.