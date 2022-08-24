Dr. Scott Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Simon, MD
Dr. Scott Simon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had back problems for years. Dr Simon was the first doctor that took an MRI to see what was going on. He is very well respected in his industry and he is kind, explained everything to me, and conservative in his approach . I finally found the right doctor to give me back my life style.
About Dr. Scott Simon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital for Children
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Croatian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
