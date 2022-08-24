See All Neurosurgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Scott Simon, MD

Dr. Scott Simon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Simon, MD

Dr. Scott Simon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ONS Stamford
    5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I have had back problems for years. Dr Simon was the first doctor that took an MRI to see what was going on. He is very well respected in his industry and he is kind, explained everything to me, and conservative in his approach . I finally found the right doctor to give me back my life style.
    Ellen eisenstein — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1386617892
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriners Hospital for Children
    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

